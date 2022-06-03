Nearly 100 McFarland High School seniors earned scholarships this year, which were awarded at a May 25 senior awards night. Below are the recipients:

American Legion Stephen Foye Memorial Scholarship

Felicia Zheng

McFarland Community of Girl Scouts

Rory Tierney Osterloth

McFarland Chamber of Commerce

Karan Tara

Sammi Heckel

McFarland Hockey Boosters

Simeon Pommerening

McFarland Lioness/Lions

Sophia Heckel

Alexis-Rose Fischer

McFarland Lions Club

Sarah Kopp

Felicia Zheng

Matthew Schutt

McFarland Music Boosters

Brielle Bruce

McFarland Optimist Achievement

Sarah Kopp

McFarland Optimist Freedom and Schrine

Katie Rossman

Ethan Larsen Memorial Scholarship

Riley Turner

Cole Weaver

Avery Larsen

McFarland Softball

Maddy Fortune

Spartan Headquarters

Sammy Heckel

Sophie Heckel

Monona Grove Business Men’s Association Robert Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship

Jack O’Connor

Academic Excellence

Felicia Zheng

Adriana Nickels

Culver’s Restaurant

Karan Tara

Free Sales for Families

Lilly Innes

Isabella Gletty-Syoen

Doric Masonic Lodge

Mary Young

Perry Persike via Madison Community Foundation (MCF)

Cole Weaver

Technical Excellence

Nicholas Hammen

Chase Quelle

Aly Wolff Memorial Scholarship

Hadley Johnson

American Legion Auxillary Unit 534 Scholarship

Emily Roe

Amtelco Corporation Scholarship

Quinn Phillips

Amtelco Corporation Scholarship

Raymond Behnke

Amy Damon and Brandon

Slattery Memorial Scholarship

Molly Warner

Amy Damon and Brandon Slattery Memorial Scholarship

Chase Quelle

Angie O’Donnell Memorial Scholarship

Elizabeth Innes

Alexis-Rose Fischer

Anthony D’Amato & Norman Raasch Memorial Scholarship

Matthew Miller

Bill Garvey Memorial Scholarship

Zach Nichols

Bonnie Frisch Memorial Scholarship

Meretta Rynes

Brandon Garland Memorial Scholarship

Sammi Heckel

Carter Smith Memorial Scholarship

Shelby Ferrel

Don Barnes Memorial Scholarship

Laura Billman

Donald Pahnke Memorial Scholarship

Katie Rossman

Edward Jones Joe Mueting Scholarship

Austin Miller

Emmy Kennedy Memorial Scholarship

Julia Spilling

Engen Family Scholarship

Jaelyn White

Frank Ransley Music Enthusiast Scholarship

Kamaria McGinn

Gannon Family Scholarship

Natalie Branch

Harrington Family Scholarship

Carlee Ladwig

Howery Family Scholarship

Emily Schoenbrodt

Matthew Schutt

Jack and Kay Perkl Memorial Scholarship

Avery Larsen

Jack T. Pingel Spirit of Music Scholarship

Catherine Briddell

Jasmyne Baynard Black Leaders Matter Scholarship

Brielle Bruce

Joel Marino Memorial Scholarship

Sean Fernan

Jordan Family Scholarship

Grace Breuchel

Joshua Brennan Memorial Scholarship

Ella Platt

Joshua Kopp Memorial Scholarship

Owen Stephany

Kosmo Family Pepsico Scholarship

Mara Freeman

Lease-Weber Family Scholarship

Spencer Shropshire

Legacy Exteriors LLC Scholarship

Mercedes Crary

Zander Smith

Margaret Hayes Carew Literacy Scholarship

Kaitlyn Ackley

Marian Garvey Memorial Scholarship

Cash Kujak

Mark McLaughlin Memorial Scholarship

Chloe Goecks

Mary Pierce Scholarship

Isaac Levin

Mason Ziegler Memorial Scholarship

Abigail Cook

McFarland Baseball Booster Scholarship

Luke Schaaf

McFarland Boys Basketball Booster Scholarship

Jayden Noyes

McFarland Federation of Teachers Scholarship

Mary Young

McFarland Girls Basketball Booster Scholarship

Chloe Goecks

One Community Bank Scholarship

Brooklyn Ray

Aiden Gabrielse

MEF Directors Scholarships

Alyssa Putnam

Conner Punzel

Brooklyn Judd

Rebekah Kopp

Sarah Stolen

Rory Tierney Osterloth

MacKenzie Plunkett

Mikayla Walsvick

Alayna Ziehr

Leighla Hill

Thomas Linden

Isabella Flatley

Polipnick Family Scholarship in memory of Mary Ann Polipnick

Elise Gillen

Robert Renslo Memorial Scholarship

Sarah Kopp

Rossman Family Scholarship

Rory-Michael Christlieb

Schuepbach Family Memorial Scholarship

Parker Troia

Schwartz Family Scholarship

Lily Bresette

Sheryl Renslo Memorial Scholarship

Zakori Chapman

Shirlene Mack Memorial Scholarship

Riley O’Leary

Sons of the American Legion Post 534 (McFarland)

Gabe Lee

Spartan Award Scholarship

Jack O’Connor

Stuart Hartdtke Memorial Scholarship

Isabella Gletty-Syoen

Thieding Family Memorial Scholarship

Maddy Fortune

Thomas Garvey Memorial Scholarship

Megan Gates

Tiffany Nelson Memorial Scholarship

Adriana Nickels

Voss-Thorson Family Scholarship

Avery Pennekamp

Wayne Wendorf Memorial Scholarship

Finley Cremeens

