Nearly 100 McFarland High School seniors earned scholarships this year, which were awarded at a May 25 senior awards night. Below are the recipients:
American Legion Stephen Foye Memorial Scholarship
Felicia Zheng
McFarland Community of Girl Scouts
Rory Tierney Osterloth
McFarland Chamber of Commerce
Karan Tara
Sammi Heckel
McFarland Hockey Boosters
Simeon Pommerening
McFarland Lioness/Lions
Sophia Heckel
Alexis-Rose Fischer
McFarland Lions Club
Sarah Kopp
Felicia Zheng
Matthew Schutt
McFarland Music Boosters
Brielle Bruce
McFarland Optimist Achievement
Sarah Kopp
McFarland Optimist Freedom and Schrine
Katie Rossman
Ethan Larsen Memorial Scholarship
Riley Turner
Cole Weaver
Avery Larsen
McFarland Softball
Maddy Fortune
Spartan Headquarters
Sammy Heckel
Sophie Heckel
Monona Grove Business Men’s Association Robert Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship
Jack O’Connor
Academic Excellence
Felicia Zheng
Adriana Nickels
Culver’s Restaurant
Karan Tara
Free Sales for Families
Lilly Innes
Isabella Gletty-Syoen
Doric Masonic Lodge
Mary Young
Perry Persike via Madison Community Foundation (MCF)
Cole Weaver
Technical Excellence
Nicholas Hammen
Chase Quelle
Aly Wolff Memorial Scholarship
Hadley Johnson
American Legion Auxillary Unit 534 Scholarship
Emily Roe
Amtelco Corporation Scholarship
Quinn Phillips
Amtelco Corporation Scholarship
Raymond Behnke
Amy Damon and Brandon
Slattery Memorial Scholarship
Molly Warner
Amy Damon and Brandon Slattery Memorial Scholarship
Chase Quelle
Angie O’Donnell Memorial Scholarship
Elizabeth Innes
Alexis-Rose Fischer
Anthony D’Amato & Norman Raasch Memorial Scholarship
Matthew Miller
Bill Garvey Memorial Scholarship
Zach Nichols
Bonnie Frisch Memorial Scholarship
Meretta Rynes
Brandon Garland Memorial Scholarship
Sammi Heckel
Carter Smith Memorial Scholarship
Shelby Ferrel
Don Barnes Memorial Scholarship
Laura Billman
Donald Pahnke Memorial Scholarship
Katie Rossman
Edward Jones Joe Mueting Scholarship
Austin Miller
Emmy Kennedy Memorial Scholarship
Julia Spilling
Engen Family Scholarship
Jaelyn White
Frank Ransley Music Enthusiast Scholarship
Kamaria McGinn
Gannon Family Scholarship
Natalie Branch
Harrington Family Scholarship
Carlee Ladwig
Howery Family Scholarship
Emily Schoenbrodt
Matthew Schutt
Jack and Kay Perkl Memorial Scholarship
Avery Larsen
Jack T. Pingel Spirit of Music Scholarship
Catherine Briddell
Jasmyne Baynard Black Leaders Matter Scholarship
Brielle Bruce
Joel Marino Memorial Scholarship
Sean Fernan
Jordan Family Scholarship
Grace Breuchel
Joshua Brennan Memorial Scholarship
Ella Platt
Joshua Kopp Memorial Scholarship
Owen Stephany
Kosmo Family Pepsico Scholarship
Mara Freeman
Lease-Weber Family Scholarship
Spencer Shropshire
Legacy Exteriors LLC Scholarship
Mercedes Crary
Zander Smith
Margaret Hayes Carew Literacy Scholarship
Kaitlyn Ackley
Marian Garvey Memorial Scholarship
Cash Kujak
Mark McLaughlin Memorial Scholarship
Chloe Goecks
Mary Pierce Scholarship
Isaac Levin
Mason Ziegler Memorial Scholarship
Abigail Cook
McFarland Baseball Booster Scholarship
Luke Schaaf
McFarland Boys Basketball Booster Scholarship
Jayden Noyes
McFarland Federation of Teachers Scholarship
Mary Young
McFarland Girls Basketball Booster Scholarship
Chloe Goecks
One Community Bank Scholarship
Brooklyn Ray
Aiden Gabrielse
MEF Directors Scholarships
Alyssa Putnam
Conner Punzel
Brooklyn Judd
Rebekah Kopp
Sarah Stolen
Rory Tierney Osterloth
MacKenzie Plunkett
Mikayla Walsvick
Alayna Ziehr
Leighla Hill
Thomas Linden
Isabella Flatley
Polipnick Family Scholarship in memory of Mary Ann Polipnick
Elise Gillen
Robert Renslo Memorial Scholarship
Sarah Kopp
Rossman Family Scholarship
Rory-Michael Christlieb
Schuepbach Family Memorial Scholarship
Parker Troia
Schwartz Family Scholarship
Lily Bresette
Sheryl Renslo Memorial Scholarship
Zakori Chapman
Shirlene Mack Memorial Scholarship
Riley O’Leary
Sons of the American Legion Post 534 (McFarland)
Gabe Lee
Spartan Award Scholarship
Jack O’Connor
Stuart Hartdtke Memorial Scholarship
Isabella Gletty-Syoen
Thieding Family Memorial Scholarship
Maddy Fortune
Thomas Garvey Memorial Scholarship
Megan Gates
Tiffany Nelson Memorial Scholarship
Adriana Nickels
Voss-Thorson Family Scholarship
Avery Pennekamp
Wayne Wendorf Memorial Scholarship
Finley Cremeens