MCFARLAND — In April, fourteen McFarland DECA students participated in the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida.
McFarland DECA placed second in the world with $5,798 raised for the muscular dystrophy association. The 22,000 students in attendance from all over the world competed, networked and learned more about business and marketing.
“McFarland DECA thanks the community for all of their support by donating at Miracle Minutes and to Ryan’s Roundup,” Marketing and Business Teacher Ginger Verhulst said.
Emmi Everson, Lauren Boehnen and Kendra Mueller competed in the community giving event by creating Ryan’s Roundup and writing a twenty page paper on their plan.
After competing against the best business and marketing students all over the world, Caden Boehnen was a finalist for Quick Serve Restaurant Management.
“He took a hundred-question test focused on hospitality and tourism and then completed two role-plays,” Verhulst said. “He medaled for both role plays, securing his place as a finalist.”
Also, Valery Vasyserberg competed in Sports and Entertainment Marketing and received a test medal for the Marketing Cluster Exam.
Emily Sprang and Cora Thompson participated in the school based enterprise event.
“They attended the School Based Academy-Retail Division where they had the opportunity to collaborate with other students and learn about several different aspects of retail and how to implement those within their school store,” Verhulst said. “They earned a gold level certification after presenting about our school store.”
In addition, Aaron Fasick and Micah Pribbenow competed in Sports and Entertainment Operations research, Yabo Zhou competed in Business Finance Bella Molenaar competed in Business Services Operations Research, Mia Krammer competed in Financial Consulting, and Jaxson Gunderson and Aiden Vosberg competed in Sales Project.
“The students were all able to learn valuable leadership skills, meet other DECA students from all over the world, and learn more about the world of business and marketing,” Verhulst said.