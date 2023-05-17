McFarland DECA ICDC 2023

McFarland High School students in Orlando Florida for the 2023 International Career Development Conference.

 Contributed/Ginger Verhulst

MCFARLAND — In April, fourteen McFarland DECA students participated in the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida.

McFarland DECA placed second in the world with $5,798 raised for the muscular dystrophy association. The 22,000 students in attendance from all over the world competed, networked and learned more about business and marketing.

