MCFARLAND — The McFarland High School Eco Club won the 2023 spring Renew Our School Energy Conservation competition.
“The competition is a joint project between Resource Central, the UW-Stevens Point KEEP program, and Focus on Energy,” McFarland Science Teacher Raquel Knops said. “The goal was for students to learn about energy consumption and energy conservation in our school through a variety of tasks and challenges over six weeks.”
The students completed an energy audit of the school to determine how much energy is used by lighting, heating and appliances. The club purchased the tools required for the energy audit with funds from the Gannon Family Grant.
“Eco Club used that data to establish energy conservation goals and then worked on communicating with students and staff about ways to conserve energy,” Knops said. “To monitor energy use, the school received two eGauge devices that track electricity use in real-time.”
During the six-week competition, the Eco Club completed a variety of energy conservation and education challenges and actions that earned points for the group.
Izzie Tobin and Calista Mignon wrote a grant for nearly $700 to buy advanced power strips that conserve energy. In addition, students marked light switches with green stickers to remind staff of which switches provide the appropriate amount of light.
“Overall, it was a fantastic group effort and they earned 460 points to beat three other Wisconsin schools in their cohort and earned $2,500 to use towards future energy conservation projects,” Knops said.