MCFARLAND — The McFarland High School Eco Club won the 2023 spring Renew Our School Energy Conservation competition.

“The competition is a joint project between Resource Central, the UW-Stevens Point KEEP program, and Focus on Energy,” McFarland Science Teacher Raquel Knops said. “The goal was for students to learn about energy consumption and energy conservation in our school through a variety of tasks and challenges over six weeks.”

