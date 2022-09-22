McFarland High School Homecoming activities

Pictured, from left to right, is the Homecoming Court: Paul Morris, Ella Purintun, Yabo Zhou, Brynne Bieri, Gwen Crull, Cooper Kennedy, Lily Bernhardt, Avery Weaver and Bubba Blair. Linnea Sandine is not pictured.
Sept. 24: Float Building & Window Painting 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Each class will build their floats outside of the Tech Ed area at MHS. Be sure to have supplies ready to go; parent helpers are always welcome! Each class will also decorate their designated business window in town during this time.
Sept. 25: Community Parade, 12 p.m.
MHS will participate in the McFarland Community Parade to kick-off homecoming week!
Sept. 26: Color Day:
Freshmen Green
Sophomores Gray
Juniors White
Seniors Black
Sept. 27: Crazy Hat or Helmet Day
Sept. 28: Dress Up Day & Powder Puff Game
Dress up as your favorite movie character or genre
Powder Puff Game at 7-9 p.m. in MHS stadium- all are welcome!
Sept. 29: Dress Up Day, Throwback Thursday
Sept.30: Dress Up Day, Pep Rally & Game
Spartan Spirit Dress Up Day
Pep Rally from 2:15-3:15 p.m. in MHS Stadium
Football Game 7 p.m.; homecoming royalty announced at halftime
Oct. 1: Dance
The Homecoming dance will be held from 7:30-10:30 p.m. in the B Gym at MHS! Tickets are $10 and may be purchased the week before or at the door.
Oct. 3: Pajama Day
Everyone is exhausted after the week of fun; be sure to wear your PJs to school on Monday!
In addition to the above, there will be a Dodgeball tournament Sept. 27-29 during Advisory; students who wish to participate need to get a form to sign up their team from the front office and turn it into Ms. Bazan by Sept. 22.
Students must check in to Advisory for attendance each day prior to going to watch/participate
Please feel free to reach out to Ms. Bazan or Mrs. Merschdorf, who are the Student Council Advisors, with any questions.