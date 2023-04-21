McFarland students rehearse 'Clue'

McFarland High School students rehearse for their production of "Clue on April 21-23 and 28-30. 

 Contributed/Mallory Franczak

McFarland High School is presenting a production of “Clue” April 21-23 and 28-30 at the school’s black box theater located at 5103 Farwell St. in McFarland.

The play is based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.

Tags