McFarland High School is presenting a production of “Clue” April 21-23 and 28-30 at the school’s black box theater located at 5103 Farwell St. in McFarland.
The play is based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.
The director, Mallory Franczak, pointed out that the high school is bringing a unique twist with its casting.
“I decided to double-cast the show," Franczak said. “We have two different casts, with our Vintage Villainy cast set in the ‘50s and our New Wave Noir cast set in the ‘80s.”
The Vintage Villainy shows are Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday April 29 at 2 p.m. The New Wave Noir shows are Saturday, April 22 and Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.
“The costumes are a huge difference,” Franczak said about the two different casts. “Some of the staging is different, and the way the actors play their roles and how they interpret the characters are unique.”
There are 24 cast members and 13 crew members between the two casts. Franczak said she chose the show because she had a “clear vision for it,” and the kids were excited and had previously shown interest in it.
“Both casts have been excellent to work with,” Franczak said. “Last year we didn’t have a lot of freshman audition, but this year we have had a new handful. The students are super sweet, passionate and they really care about the performance.”
The play will take place in the school’s black box theater, so that audience members will “be immersed and have a close and personal experience.”
There will be concessions sold during intermission.
“We all need a little more laughter in our lives and this show is sure to deliver lots of laughs,” Franczak said. “The kids have tons of energy and tons of enthusiasm.”
Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!