McFarland High School student receives national award

Yabo Zhou was named a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist due to his high score on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Semifinalists represent about a third of what is considered ‘high scorers,’ which usually consist of about 50,000 students of the 1.5 million that take the test. While test scores to qualify vary state to state and from year to year, according to the National Merit Scholarship website, it states that “the scores of all Semifinalists are extremely high.”
McFarland High School principal Jeffrey Finstad said Zhou has shown a commitment to learning throughout his academic career, which he said has “opened the door to many opportunities for success.”
“He and his family should be proud of this achievement and the dedication it takes to earn such a high honor,” Finstad said. “MHS is proud of Yobo and believes he deserves this recognition for all of his hard work.”
Zhou said he enjoys math and solving difficult problems, but shared that if computer science was a course at the high school, that would be his favorite.
“It is the greatest feeling for me when the program that I write works, so the field of Computer Science has been a major interest of mine for a while,” Zhou said.
Outside of class, Zhou plays ultimate frisbee year round and plans to join the swim team this winter. He is also involved in several clubs, including DECA, Science Bowl, Student Council, and in the past, Skills USA.
While Zhou doesn’t have much free time, he enjoys young adult mystery books, naming “Two Can Keep a Secret” by Karen McManus or “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angelica Boulley as his favorite books.
After graduation, Zhou hopes to major in computer sciences and minor in cyber security at Cornell University.