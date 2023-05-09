MCFARLAND -- The McFarland School Board unanimously passed a motion to create a committee to look into the possible renaming of Conrad Elvehjem Primary School at the May 1 board meeting.
This decision was made in reaction to McFarland sophomore Ryli Brown speaking to the board about her research regarding the history of Conrad Elvehjem at the April 17 board meeting.
Brown proposed that the board look into renaming the school after discovering that Elvehjem was a part of a racially-restrictive covenant. His past acts included signing a document to prohibit black people from owning, occupying or renting in his Madison neighborhoods at the time, and restricting the Film Board of Madison to publish a study on racist housing while he was president of UW-Madison.
Board member Meghan Fessler said she would like the committee to look into the names of all the schools.
“Everyday we are learning more about our history,” Fessler said. “We are naming our schools after people or even locations and you never know what we are going to learn. It would be worth checking into that history too I think.”
Ultimately, the board decided it was best to take it one school at a time.
“It’s a very controversial topic, “Board Member Bruce Fischer said. “We are going to have to be very transparent about it.”
The board agreed that it is important to prioritize having all perspectives of the issue represented on the committee.
“There is going to be push back,” Board President Craig Howery said. “You got to have all points of views represented. This needs to be a thoughtful, well vetted process.”
Another board member, Tom Mooney, said that the board has its new district mission and strategic planning to use as a “guiding light.”
The district’s mission is “meeting the needs of every learner, every day.”