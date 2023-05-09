McFarland School Board May 1, 2023

The McFarland School Board decides to create a committee to look into renaming Conrad Elvehjem Primary School on May 1.

MCFARLAND -- The McFarland School Board unanimously passed a motion to create a committee to look into the possible renaming of Conrad Elvehjem Primary School at the May 1 board meeting.

This decision was made in reaction to McFarland sophomore Ryli Brown speaking to the board about her research regarding the history of Conrad Elvehjem at the April 17 board meeting.

