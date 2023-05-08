MCFARLAND — McFarland School District Director of Business Jeff Mahoney gave a budget update at the May 1 board meeting, stating potential for a $4.2 million referendum in 2024-25.
Mahoney said that the last $3.4 million one-time ESSER Funds from the COVID-19 pandemic will be used in the 2023-24 school year.
“Zero ESSER Funds remain for the 2024-25 school year,” Mahoney said. “If we don’t see any flexibility from the joint finance committee and the governor, we will have to look at a referendum.”
ESSER Funds were given to districts to deal with the unforeseen circumstances of the pandemic. However, McFarland, like many districts in the state, were forced to use the funds to balance their budget due to the state government not increasing public school funding over the last three years.
According to Mahoney, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is recommending that the joint finance committee commit to increasing public school funding by $350 per pupil for the 2023-24 school year and up to $650 per pupil in the 2024-25 school year.
“If the JFC were to do that, it would help us by $1.5 million,” Mahoney said. “This would make our referendum roughly $2.7 million.”
In addition, Mahoney noted that 2023-24 student enrollments are coming in, and numbers at the 4K and Kindergarten levels are down, creating $50,000 less than estimated for enrollment money the district would receive. He said that the district will likely be able to have open enrollment again in the 2024-25 school year.
Mahoney added that the next steps are looking to get a notice from the McFarland School Board for how much money and how many years they are seeking for the referendum by Dec. 12 of this year in time for the February primary election, otherwise by January for the April general election.