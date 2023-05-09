MCFARLAND — The McFarland Village Board and McFarland School Board held a joint meeting Wednesday, May 3 to honor and celebrate the sovereignty of the Ho-Chunk Nation and 11 other indigenous nations within the state of Wisconsin and raised the Ho-Chunk flag outside the municipal center.

“I could not be more proud or honored to be in this room tonight,” Village Board President Carolyn Clow said. “The fact that this many people from the community came out to support and recognize the work we are doing here tonight, it’s incredible.”

Tags