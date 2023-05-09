(Left-Right) McFarland Village President Carolyn Clow, Menominee/Prairie Band Potawatomi and McFarland resident Art Shegonee, Ho-Chunk Nation Public Relations Officer Ryan Greendeer, McFarland School Board President Craig Howery and White Eagle and Ho-Chunk Nation District 3 Representative Sarah Lemieux.
MCFARLAND — The McFarland Village Board and McFarland School Board held a joint meeting Wednesday, May 3 to honor and celebrate the sovereignty of the Ho-Chunk Nation and 11 other indigenous nations within the state of Wisconsin and raised the Ho-Chunk flag outside the municipal center.
“I could not be more proud or honored to be in this room tonight,” Village Board President Carolyn Clow said. “The fact that this many people from the community came out to support and recognize the work we are doing here tonight, it’s incredible.”
The proclamation, read by school board president Craig Howery and Clow, recognized the land in and around the McFarland area was originally inhabited by the Ho-Chunk people. The acknowledgment was prepared by following historic research and reviewed for consistency by representatives of the Ho-Chunk nation.
“In an 1832 treaty, the Ho-Chunk were forced to cede this territory,” Clow said. “Decades of ethnic cleansing followed, when the federal government repeatedly, but unsuccessfully, sought to remove Ho-Chunk from Wisconsin.”
Clow added that they acknowledge the role that the United State Government has played that led to the forced removal of the Ho-Chunk people.
“We honor the legacy of resistance and resilience,” Clow said. “This history of colonization informs our work and vision for a collective future.”
“This is a great opportunity,” Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer said. “It is important to acknowledge the land that we live on and how this land was occupied. I want to acknowledge, as a representative of the school district, our commitment to this.”
Tarnutzer added that although land acknowledgements are important, they do not fulfill the work that needs to be done.
“A land acknowledgement is not the work,” Tarnutzer said. “It’s a statement of our commitment to the work. Our work, as educators, is to make sure our students, our families, understand this history and really understand the indigenous life and culture, both past and present.”
Clow recalled what Ho-Chunk Nation president-elect John Greendeer said to her earlier that day about taking care of the land for future generations.
“As we take care of the land and take care of the community, we help this community grow to be more accepting,” Clow said. “The work that we are doing today is not for us, it’s for those that follow us. Who knows what this community will look like in seven generations, but it will look different because of the work we are doing now.”
Brian Ward is a social studies teacher at the high school and taught the first indigenous studies course this past year.
“This is difficult history,” Ward said. “Going into education, I wanted to bring indigenous voices to the forefront. We introduced an indigenous studies class this year and about 100 students took it. We will be offering it again next year.”
Ward is a part of the Indigenous Solidarity Collective of McFarland (ISCM), which is made up of 13 school district and community members. ISCM’s vision is to “cultivate a long term mutual relationship and institutional partnership between the district, village and the people of the Ho-Chunk Nation.”
“Understanding it is more than just words,” Ward said. “Words are easy, words are safe, some of the other stuff is uncomfortable. We’re not just talking about education for our students, we’re talking about education for our entire community. Some of this stuff is new for people who are older. This is history that was untold for a lot of people.”
Ward added that ISCM is working on a ceremony and event for the community with Ho-Chunk speakers, dancers and drummers at the McFarland Community Festival in September. They also want to bring in more collaboration and consultation between the Ho-Chunk Nation, the village and the school board.
“We view this as a way to build relationships and trust,” Ward said. Trust has been hard to come by, rightfully so, based on the U.S. breaking every single treaty they ever made with any indigenous nation in this country.”
Ryan Greendeer, Public Relations Officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation Legislature, explained that
a land acknowledgement just recognizes that “hey we acknowledge that you were here first.”
“That is really the first step,” Greendeer said.
He added that they can learn much from each other as they continue to work together and build relationships.
“I want to acknowledge and thank the school district and village for their leadership and intent for this land acknowledgement,” Greendeer said.