The 5-6 grade regional math meet runner-ups that are advancing to the mega math meet are (left to right) Zach Kuehl, Winters Fiocchi, Sam Smith, Joe Foster, Karsen Kwiatkowski, Adriana Li, Claira Morris, Molly Rodesch-Phillips, Dylan Louison and Tristan Bancroft.
The other 5-6 grade team that competed in the regional math meet consisted of: (left-right) Nola Plourde, Emily Zhang-Zhou, Bryson Halverson, Colin Hoover, Evan Douglas, Ellis Sadler, Bode Stenman, Beckett Wagner, Will Olson, Benjamin Carr and Olivia Schultz.
The first place 7-8 grade regional math meet winners are (left to right) Austin Blum, Blake Doolan, Charlie Liakos, Ehan Hamid, Gavin Trudell, Patrick Fruits, Angela Huang and Adelle Sadler.
Contributed/Mary Donagan
The other 7-8 regional math meet team consisted of: Gus Wegner, Michael Kroes, Garrett Crull, Trevor Ray, Tommy Rogers, Lil Geib, Daria Beckett and Lydia Foster.
A 7-8 grade math meet team consisting of four students from Indian Mound Middle School is advancing to the Mega Math Meet at Madison College on Tuesday, May 16 after winning first place at regionals.
Austin Blum earned the overall highest individual score, Blake Doolan was fourth and Trevor Ray was fifth.
A 5-6 grade middle school team with students from Indian Mound and Waubesa Intermediate School placed second in the 5-6 grade regional math meet and is advancing to the Mega Math Meet at UW-Madison on May 23. Adriana Li earned the top overall score for the grades 5-6.
The math meet consisted of five events: problem solving without a calculator, problem solving with a calculator, mathematical reasoning, mental math and team problem solving.
Overall, there were four total teams with McFarland students that competed in the regional math meet.