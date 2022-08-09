Graduations and injuries have left the McFarland girls golf team with a lot of holes to fill for the upcoming season.
Their number one golfer from last season, Megan Gates, has graduated after qualifying for sectionals the past two seasons.
Senior Brynne Bieri potentially could have filled the role after scoring a sixth-place finish at the Rock Valley Conference Championship. However, an elbow injury has sidelined Bieri for six-to-eight weeks, missing most of the season.
“Brynne is going to rest it as much as she can, and try to come back early,” said McFarland head coach Chris Duerk. “This is devastating for us, but it will give someone else the opportunity to to step in and compete for her job opening.”
Emily Fenrick also graduated, while Emily Schoeller will take a step back from the varsity team and play on the junior varsity team this season.
That leaves senior Nikkia Kohn as the lone golfer with varsity experience. Kohn, a four-year varsity golfer, has set a personal goal of qualifying for sectionals.
“Nikkia has worked hard on her game, and she has a renewed sense of confidence that I haven’t seen from her,” said Duerk. “I’m very excited for her, and what she can do.”
With Kohn as the number one golfer, Duerk expects junior Ellie Strain and freshman Mia Burchette to help fill the lineup card.
“Both have taken lessons throughout the summer, and have come into the season having prepared themselves to be solid varsity players,” said Duerk.
With the season lasting over a month before postseason play, the Spartans have a chance to get healthy, while gaining valuable experience throughout the season.
“I’m extremely excited to start this season,” said Duerk. “With this being our last season competing in the Rock Valley Conference, I have high hopes of competing for a conference title, especially if we can get healthy towards the end of the season.”
McFarland opens the season at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 11 at the Watertown Country Club.
