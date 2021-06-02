Patricia Ann "Pat" Droes

May 8, 1943 - March 15, 2021
McFarland, WI - Patricia Ann Droes, age 77, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Hope Rod & Gun Club, 3435 Siggelkow Road, McFarland, WI. Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, online donations can be made at: https://give.classy.org/Pat-Droes. A special thank you to: UW Hospital and Agrace Hospice Care for the wonderful care Pat received in her last days. Please share your memories of Pat by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland, (608) 838-0655.