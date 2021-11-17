Manitowoc/Cottage Grove, WI - MANITOWOC/COTTAGE GROVE - Larry Lee Lindwall, age 77, of Cottage Grove, WI, formerly of Manitowoc, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. He was born on Oct. 13, 1944, in Manitowoc, WI, the son of Robert E. "Bob" and Harriette (Rathbun) Lindwall.
Larry graduated from Lincoln High School in 1963, in Manitowoc, WI, and later from UW-Madison. He married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne (Sue) Clayton, on Oct. 25, 1969, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. They recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Throughout much of his adult life, Larry was self-employed as an insurance agent. During his retirement, he worked as a crossing guard for Cottage Grove Elementary School. Larry was an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. He was also a proud spectator, cheering on his grandkids in all their activities, particularly their tennis matches. His favorite past time was being outdoors in nature. As a child, he spent summers with his family at Hagerman Lake in Upper Michigan, where they were known as The Skiing "L's" entertaining crowds by putting on water ski shows. Throughout his life, he enjoyed swimming and fishing, playing golf and tennis, and taking long walks. Another well-known fact about Larry was his sweet tooth! There was never a donut, Kringle, or cookie he would turn down, and he would never drive past a bakery without stopping. He enjoyed talking to others and hearing about their life stories. Time spent with his family and friends was most important to him, especially time spent with his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Christopher (Jill) Lindwall, Jenny (Brett Prigaro) Lindwall, and TJ (Gina) Lindwall; brother, Robert R. "Bob" (Dan Majchrzak) Lindwall; sister-in-law, Barbara Lindwall; five grandchildren, Cole Lindwall, Jewel Lindwall, Chase Lindwall, Landon Prigaro and William Lindwall; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jon Lindwall; and niece, Lisa Lindwall Sanger.
Per Larry's request, no funeral service will be held. To celebrate Larry's life, the family asks you to make a contribution to Friends of WI State Parks or a charity of one's choice in Larry's memory.