January 6, 1944 - August 9, 2021
McFarland, WI - Virginia (Joseph) Dodson passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at the age of 77.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Road, with Rev. Tim Dean officiating. Live streaming of the service will take place on the McFarland Lutheran Church facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/McFarlandLutheranChurch. Burial will follow in Lower McFarland Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services Saturday at church.
Please share your memories of Ginny by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 5801 Highway 51, PO Box 105, McFarland, WI, 53558, (608) 838-0655.