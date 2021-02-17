May 9, 1940
McFarland, WI - Charles Terry Wedekind, age 80, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on May 9, 1940, in Madison, the son of Charles and Leola (Babcock) Wedekind.
Charles graduated from Madison East High School in 1958 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Barbara Jane Briggs on May 9, 1959, in Madison, Wis. Charles worked as a building custodian for Madison Metropolitan School District, retiring in 1998. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 534, a former member of the Madison Jazz Society and Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps and would attend events throughout the country, and a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed singing with the choir.
Charles was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed boating, fishing, grilling and campfires. He liked bowling, playing pool, and watching professional and college football. He loved taking road trips with his wife to vineyards and orchards and taking trips to Las Vegas and Door County.
Charles is survived by two sons, Brett Wedekind and Charles M. Wedekind; daughter, Tammi Wedekind; five grandchildren, Robin (Peter) Lynaugh, Christopher Blewett, Charles "CJ" (Rachel) Wedekind, Alana "AJ" Wedekind and Barrett Wedekind; nephew, Tom (Isabelle) Tandvig; and niece, Cathy Tandvig. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; and sister, Bessie Tandvig.
A private family service was held. Burial was held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to McFarland Fire & Rescue would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
