April 9, 1924 - March 18, 2021
McFarland, WI - MCFARLAND, WI/OAK PARK, IL - Doris Carolyn Bakk, age 96, of McFarland, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her son's home. She was born on April 9, 1924, in Cook, MN., the daughter of Hans and Mabel (Erickson) Forsline.
Doris graduated from Cook High School and Mounds Midway School of Nursing (Bethel College) in Minneapolis as a U.S. Army Cadet Nurse. She married Arthur Bakk on June 14, 1947, in Leander Baptist Church in Cook. She was a member of Door Creek Church in Madison.
Doris was the family historian as well as an unofficial historian for Cook and the early settlers there. After raising her family in Oak Park, she moved to McFarland in 1996 to be near Curt and Sandy and their family. Returning to Cook and the river cabin renewed family bonds for many decades. She was a devout Christian who gave thanks to God in good times and in difficult times.
Doris is survived by four sons, Daniel (Darlene) Bakk, Ken (partner Nancy Jacks) Bakk, Jim (Marie) Bakk and Curt (Sandy) Bakk; daughter, Carolyn (Glenn) Blankenship; three sisters, Marie Olson, Elizabeth (Jerry) Maas and Sharon (Dale) Severson; brothers, Phil (Jan) and Daniel (Kathy) Forsline; and sisters-in-law, Carol Forsline, Gwen Forsline and Anneli Bakk. Her grandchildren include Kim Rossi, Jeremy Bakk, Christopher Bakk, Joshua Bakk, Nick Bakk, Hannah Bakk, Erik Bakk, Meredith Meinholz, Ian Bakk, Henrik Bakk, Derick Blankenship and Rachel Cooper. She is also survived by a growing list of great and great-great-grandchildren that she loved and cherished. Many nieces and nephews were close and loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Mabel Forsline; husband, Arthur E. Bakk; son, Calvin Bakk; four brothers, John Wesley "Wes" Forsline, Carl Richard "Bud" Forsline, William Forsline and Hans Gilbert "Gil" Forsline; and grandson, Konrad Bakk.
Private services will be held with Pastor Emeritus Cal Steiner officiating. A public celebration of her life will be held this summer in Cook, MN. Burial will be held at Irving Park Cemetery in Chicago. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Memorials may be gifted in Doris' name to McFarland Senior Services. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
