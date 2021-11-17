Stoughton, WI - Carol A. Stoeckmann, age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on October 29, 2021. She had a very long battle with cancer. Carol was born in Cottage Grove to Muriel & Stan Miller. The family later moved to McFarland. Carol graduated from Madison East High School in 1957. Carol married Roger Stoeckmann on September 3, 1960 in Madison. After traveling the world with Roger while in the United States Air Force they settled in McFarland to raise their family. They were active members of McFarland Lutheran Church. Carol had a flare for many crafts & skills including quilting, embroidery, needlepoint, and knitting. She always put her heart & soul in her work. Carol is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roger; daughter, Joanie (Buddy) Smith of Plano, TX; son, Randy (Liz) Stoeckmann of Hudson, WI; and four grandchildren, Joshua (Lauren), Christopher, Samuel, and Grace. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Nancy (Norman) Fisher.
Memorial services were held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton, with Rev. Kelli Schmit officiating. Burial took place in Town of Dunn Burying Grounds. Memorials may be made in her name to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. of Madison, or McFarland Lutheran Church. A sincere thank you to Carol's Agrace HospiceCare team, especially Tara, Shannon, Sheri, Jenny and all of the staff for their compassionate care of Carol over the last two years. They were exceptional and Carol appreciated everything. Please share your memories of Carol by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service of Stoughton is assisting the family. (608) 873-9244
