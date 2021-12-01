June 2, 1955 - November 5, 2021
McFarland, WI - Gilbert "Frank" Ransley, age 66, of McFarland, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare of Glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born on June 2, 1955, in Madison, Wis., the son of Gilbert Ransley and Annie (Waterhouse) Ransley.
Frank graduated from McFarland High School in 1973. He attended Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Mich., for ski area management and later received an accounting degree at MATC. He received his B.S. in mechanical engineering at UW-Madison in 1984.
Frank's passion for ski racing began in his early teens. He taught skiing, was a Nastar Pacesetter, worked at a ski shop, coached youth ski teams, worked hard labor in the summer, whatever he could do to earn money for the ski season. He traveled to Austria and to Red Lodge, Montana, for ski racing training with the Austrians. Frank followed his dream and went pro for two seasons - based out of Winter Park, Colorado, and skied in the Southwest Colorado Pro Tour.
Eventually Frank decided to "join the real world, get a real job, get married and have 2.1 kids." He came back to the local area and on went on to engineering school at UW-Madison. He married Lu Ann Olivas Ransley on Feb. 15, 1986.
Not surprisingly, Frank always said that for him skiing was "non-negotiable." He raced at least twice a week every winter, and was a long time Double Diamond Race League participant at Tyrol Basin, on Team ? (yes, question mark) which consistently came in first in the standings. He participated in many races throughout the Midwest including Badger State Games in Wausau, WI, Great American Ski Challenge, and Midwest Masters and of course, the Kermie Cup, to name a few. He managed to fit in a few trips out west after joining the "real world" and in 2011 he won in his age group at Nastar Nationals in Winter Park. Frank won countless medals and trophies over his lifetime. Frank loved Tyrol Basin, his home away from home. He volunteered many hours, including manufactured Pro style start gates so they could host their own Pro Race. He was free with advice on race technique and many discussions took place in the bar with fellow racers. In 2020, he was presented the Tyrol Basin Hall of Fame award for all his efforts and promoting skiing at Tyrol Basin ski area.
Frank never did anything halfway; he put all his energy into everything he did. He was an amazing musician. Frank played the trumpet from middle school forward. He was a longtime member of the McFarland Community Band, and Almost in Time Dixieland Jazz Band, Solstice Brass, New Horizon's Concert Band, New Horizon's Swing Band and Plugged In and The Scrap Metal Horns (Rock Band), and many impromptu jam sessions. He also taught himself music theory and improvisation. Frank worked hard at music, loved it, and shared it.
Frank loved sailing and was a member of the Lake Waubesa Sailing Club for over 20 years. He always had a sailboat and enjoyed racing, socializing, and just sailing for the pure joy of it. He volunteered many hours with the sail club and served on the board.
He loved to bike and went on many rides, including The Horribly Hilly. Frank created his own ride, "The Birthday Ride" where you had to ride HIS age and convinced people to join him. He participated in charity rides many times. Frank also participated in Tough Mudders with family members and was involved in adult soccer to keep in shape in the off season. He also enjoyed kayaking and canoeing. Frank was quite skilled at woodworking. He scratch-built two kayaks, a rowboat, hydroplane, gifts and so much more. He was a tinkerer, a fixer, creator, and inventor and maintenance man.
Although he spent a lot of time away from home or in his workshop, he was a devoted husband and father. Frank was at every sporting event and every school activity for his boys. He involved his kids and grandkids in as many of his activities as they wanted and brought family along whenever possible. He ski raced with Tony, played in Jazz Band with him, sailed with him, taught his boys and his grandson to ski, and was fortunate to ski several times with Ben and Saxton last winter. His wife was by his side throughout so many of his activities and they enjoyed music together.
Frank worked as a mechanical engineer, starting his career at Mead and Hunt. He also worked at Sani-Matic Systems, and later owned his own engineering firm - GFR Machine Concepts. He was gifted mechanically, won professional awards and patents.
Frank is survived by his wife, Lu Ann; his sons, Ben (Alison Arnold) Ransley and Tony (Sarah Tish) Ransley; grandchildren, Saxton Ransley and Leona Ransley; and sisters, Fran Ransley, Mimi Baranowski and Marie (Bill Marx) Ransley. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private family burial will take place at the Town of Dunn Burying Ground. Memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center, Brain Cancer Research Greatest Need Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. See also https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/frankransley.
"Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside thoroughly used up, totally worn out, loudly proclaiming, Wow...what a ride." - Mark Frost
