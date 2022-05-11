Gilbert "Frank" Ransley May 11, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June 2, 1955 - November 5, 2021McFarland, WI - Frank Ransley, age 66, of McFarland, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.A celebration of life will be held at TYROL BASIN, 3487 Bohn Road, Mount Horeb, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.Gunderson EastFuneral & Cremation Care5203 Monona Drive(608) 221-5420 To plant a tree in memory of Gilbert Ransley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Andrew Kelley and Julia Ackley set new school records in McFarland track and field meet on Friday McFarland softball wins against East Troy, Evansville and Edgerton McFarland girls soccer defeats East Troy and Whitewater May 5 Upcoming Events Calendar McFarland boys tennis wins Stoughton Quad; defeated by Watertown Luther Prep Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!