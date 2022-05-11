Gilbert "Frank" Ransley

June 2, 1955 - November 5, 2021

McFarland, WI - Frank Ransley, age 66, of McFarland, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at TYROL BASIN, 3487 Bohn Road, Mount Horeb, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

