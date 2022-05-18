David J. "Dave" Kerznar

May 24, 1940 - May 6, 2022
Cottage Grove, WI - David "Dave" J. Kerznar passed away at his home on Friday, May 6, 2022. Born and raised in Greendale, WI, David was the only son of Joseph and Regina (Stempski) Kerznar. He was a brother to an older sister Joan Kerznar (Robert Inman). At 12 years old, the family moved to New Berlin, WI. David attended and graduated from Waukesha High School, Class of 1958. He went on to and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
From 1963 to 1971, David was a Trooper II with the Wisconsin Patrol working out of District 2 Waukesha, WI. David then took a sergeant's position at the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee Police Department working there for two years. In 1973, he then took a position with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (CIB)—Crime Information Bureau as one of three training officers working the entire state teaching the law enforcement and the criminal justice community the TIME System, Identification and Uniform Crime Reporting/Police Records, until his retirement from State Service in June of 1999.
During his stint with the CIB, David met and married Nancy Fischer of Manitowoc, WI in 1975 and had two children, Adam and Jessica. About seven months prior to David's State retirement, he took a part-time weekend position with American Family Insurance. After retirement from the state, David took a second part-time weekday teaching position at Monona-Grove High School for about two years. While at MG, he rolled over his part-time position at AMFAM to a full-time position in their Security Department.
Since the late 1970's, David stayed active by becoming an avid woodworker and a commissioner on the Cottage Grove Public Utilities Board. In 2000, he had a quadruple by-pass surgery. In ten weeks, David was back to work! In 2005, he retired from AMFAM and had follow-up lung surgery that was caused by complications from his heart attack. In late 2008, David was told he had cancer of the throat. After seven weeks of chemo, radiation, and six months of bed rest, he was told his cancer was in remission...
In early 2010, David built a woodshop that took three months to build and 3 months to set up. He kept busy with the Cottage Grove Utilities Board and making awards for the Monona-Grove Football team. David also became an avid gardener. By 2014/2015, he retired from the village government, the Utilities Board, and the Election Board. He continued making his awards for the football team and expanded the number of his flower beds and flowers in them.
David is survived by his wife Nancy; children Adam and Jessica (Sean) Drea; and grandson Clarence Drea. He is further survived by many other relatives and dear friends. David is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Regina.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Eastside Lutheran Church, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, WI 53704 with a memorial service at follow at 1:00 pm.
