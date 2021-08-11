November 5, 1931 - July 30, 2021
McFarland, WI - Janet Ann Allwardt, age 89, died Friday, July 30, 2021 at Skaalen Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wisconsin. She was born on November 5, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Alfred E. and Josephine Virginia (Rebuck) Karlmann. Raised in Milwaukee, she graduated from Washington High School in 1948. In 1951, she married Lawrence Emil Allwardt in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. In February of 1952 she graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Milwaukee and later that summer gave birth to her first child. Janet was always a working mother - something of a pioneer in those days!
While raising three children and working full time, she went on to complete her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1968. She taught Nursing at Madison Area Technical College for several years.
She and Larry enjoyed camping, fishing, and canoeing with family and friends. After they bought a motor home they traveled around the country visiting extended family, spending winter months in the Florida Keys, fishing and enjoying adventures together.
Janet was a member of the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association and went to as many Badger Hockey and Football games as she could. She became a proud member of the McFarland Lioness and served several terms as treasurer and participated in many fund raising activities. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. They gave her such joy!
Janet is survived by her daughter Cynthia Schoenike of McFarland, son Eric (Barb Estervig) Allwardt of McFarland, grandchildren Jill Schoenike (Shane) Martin of Waukesha, John (Chelsea Beuscher) Allwardt of Madison and Rebecca Allwardt of Fitchburg.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband Larry in 2005, her parents, her brother Alfred J. (Skip) Karlmann, her sister Patricia Verhalen, her son David and his wife Amy, and her son-in-law Gary Schoenike.
A private family funeral for Janet will be held at the Town of Dunn Burying Ground in the future.
Memorials may be made to McFarland Lioness/Lions, P. O. Box 457, McFarland, WI 53558.
Please share your memories of Janet by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
