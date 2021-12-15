Madison, WI - Joseph Hrenak, age 78, died on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in Taylors, S.C. after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on November 2, 1943 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Irma and Fred Hrenak.
After high school, he joined the military and traveled to Europe and North Africa. Joe married Cheryl (Howe) Hrenak on December 21, 1968 in Madison. He was a striking union member of the Wisconsin State Journal and helped to form the Press Connection famous for its cooperative structure and leveled competitiveness. He then served as a union steward and met his future wife, Nancy (Naining Yan) Hrenak at Central Wisconsin Center. Post-retirement he worked with a friend installing business security systems and ventured in golf ball recovery and resale entrepreneurship.
He enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and the world with family. He volunteered for the Monona Fire Department. He was a big fan of Badger Sports and traveling to football bowl games. He attended his kids numerous athletic events. He was highly energetic and had many hobbies such as: being outdoors, fishing, hockey, biking, and golf. He enjoyed swimming and shooting baskets at the YMCA. He always liked to challenge others to a free throw contest. He was a prolific card player and won several cribbage tournaments. He loved working on cars, engines, and anything mechanical. He was an avid garage-saler/junk picker and bought home the craziest things -some of you may remember the pontoon boat on Monona's pond.
He is survived by his two children Christine with Kian, Isaac, and Noah and Todd (Karlene) with Emily and Ella. He is also survived by his siblings: Fred (Dottie) Hrenak and Kathleen Hrenak. He was preceded in death by siblings Don (Eileen) Hrenak and Diane (John) Yech.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at City Church, 4909 E. Buckeye Rd, Madison, WI on Saturday, December 18, 2021 between 9:00am and Noon. A service will be held at 11:30.
Joe will always be remembered as a strong, thoughtful, and loving man, and will remain in our hearts forever.
