September 5, 1938 - August 29, 2021
MCFARLAND, WI - Hjalmer A. "Jim" Harried, age 82, of McFarland, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, after a courageous three-month battle with metastatic brain cancer. He was born on Sept. 5, 1938, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Truman and Vera (Flattem) Harried.
Jim graduated from Stoughton High School in 1957 and attended MATC. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and with the Wisconsin National Guard 32nd Division. Jim was united in marriage to Loraine Platt on Nov. 1, 1958.
Jim worked at the University of Wisconsin Extension Printing Dept. for 37 years. After retiring, he started his own lawn care business (J & L Lawn Care, Inc.) from 1997-2013. He served as an EMT on the McFarland EMS for 15 years. Jim was a member of Hope Lutheran Church since 1965 and served as an usher for 55 years and as Sunday School Superintendent and on the Hope Church Council as Property Chair. He also served as a Hope Lutheran Church Council representative for Martin Luther Day School Board in Stoughton when the school initially opened. Jim was a member and was currently president of Hope Cottage Grove Cemetery Association and a member of McFarland Historical Society. He was part of the volunteer lawn mowing crew at the Larson House for five years and served on the Board of Directors for UW Employees Credit Union while working at the University.
Jim enjoyed spending his time with family as well as the outdoors, maintaining his yard, garden and two ponds. He spent time on woodworking projects and built several items for family members and the grandchildren. He loved helping family members with projects of many kinds.
Jim is survived by his wife, Loraine; sons, Mark (Marcia) Harried, Eric (Tanisha) Harried and David Harried; daughter, Cheryl (Jay) Wilson; granddaughters, Amanda Wendt, Brittany (Jason Magnuson) Harried, Meghan (Ryan) Tuohy, Morgan Wilson, Marissa Wilson, Whitney (Sam) Haen and Ellie Harried; grandsons, Daniel Harried, Coveyn Anacker, Jack Lemire and Jaret Lemire; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Liam Tuohy; sister, Margie Smith; brothers, Truman (Sally) Harried Jr., Robert (Marleen) Harried, Douglas (Sharon) Harried, Fred (Eva) Harried and Richard (Barbara) Harried, brother-in-law and sister in-law, David and Nancy Platt; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Michael Harried.
A private memorial service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Jim's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Memorials may be gifted in Jim's name to Agrace Hospice Care, Hope Cottage Grove Cemetery Association or UW Carbone Cancer Center for research. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
