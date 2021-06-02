March 20, 1922 - May 21, 2021
McFarland, WI - Peter M. Fumusa, age 99, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was born on March 20, 1922 in Garyville, Louisiana to Joseph and Josephine (Sancetta) Fumusa. He married Clara Dorchester on November 26, 1955, at St. James Catholic Church in Madison.
Before moving to Madison with his parents and sister in 1942, Peter and his family owned and operated Fumusa Grocery on Magazine Street in New Orleans. His first job was at age 12 delivering groceries for his father. Throughout his childhood, Peter developed a love for music, especially big bands that he had heard throughout New Orleans and eventually started playing the steel guitar. He formed a band and played night clubs throughout the city during college while attending LSU. After his family relocated to Wisconsin, he finished school. He graduated from Madison Business College. After graduation, he was hired as an accountant by Oscar Mayer where he worked for 40 years.
After they were married, Peter and Clara bought a home in Monona, eventually moving their growing family to McFarland where they have lived for the past 55 years. Peter was active at Christ The King Catholic Church in McFarland for many years and enjoyed attending McFarland High School football games, plays, and concerts.
Peter was an avid sports fan. He felt so proud to have season tickets to Wisconsin Badger football games and went to the home games for over 50 years. He was also a Packers and Brewers fan.
Peter is survived by his wife of 65 years Clara; children Liz (John) DeMinico, Joe Fumusa, Theresa Otto (Rodney Clendening), Mary (John) Eggers, Linda (John) Isola, Vince (Tammy) Fumusa, Barb (Terry) Strohmeyer, Dominic (Ilana) Fumusa, Laura Weimers, Nancy (Matt) Walter; 18 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother and sister-in-law Bob and Dorothy Dorchester and many other relatives and friends. Peter was preceded in death by his grandson Jacob Strohmeyer, his parents, and his sister Catherine Fumusa. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws Zilda and Ken Dorchester and brother-in-law Jim Dorchester.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Christ The King Catholic Church, 5306 Main Street, McFarland, WI 53558. Private entombment took place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Peter's late sister, Catherine Fumusa, are welcomed to the American Cancer Society, 725 Heartland Trail UNIT 301, Madison, WI 53717.
