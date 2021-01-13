Jeffrey A. Freitag

November 4, 1969 - December 28, 2020
Stoughton, WI - Jeffrey Alan Freitag, age 51, made his final exit on Monday, December 28, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Jeff was born November 4, 1969 in Delavan, Wisconsin, the son of Ralph and Dorothy Freitag.
After attending grade school in Delavan, Jeff attended UW-Madison earning a degree in Real Estate and Finance. While a Badger, he earned his Letter while he was part of the Men's rowing team from 1988-1990. His choice of career closely mirrored his love of the outdoors.
Jeff had a strong desire to connect with nature, and he realized his dream spending several years as an adventure and hunting guide for elk, antelope, white tail deer, and mule deer in Idaho and Montana. He later developed artisan level skills in the concrete trades.
Jeff's personal pursuits were wide and varied but always outdoors. He lived on a lake, river, or pond for nearly his entire life. He camped in the backcountry of Montana. He spent many summers water skiing, river rafting, surfing, and developed a particular love for kayaking. He took trophy animals hunting and fishing from Wisconsin to Washington.
Jeff also had a deep love for those around him. His daughter, Cali, kept a most special place in his heart. In 2016, he met Suzanne Meyer, and they fell in love. Jeff was a loving and supporting father figure to Suzanne's daughter, Bre, who he raised as his own.
Jeff and Suzanne were profoundly inseparable and built a relationship deeper and wider than the great outdoors they both adored. They camped, fished, went scuba diving in Hawaii, and hiked the Grand Canyon on their first vacation together. They were married at home on Christmas Day 2020.
Surviving Jeff is his wife Suzanne; children, Cali, Bre, and Ty; dad, Ralph Freitag, Jr.; mother Dorothy Freitag; brothers Matthew (Stephanie), Daniel (Tammy), and David (Jessica); sister Anne (Maarten) van Gerven; nieces and nephews, Keenan, Kate, Ella, Madeleine, Luke, Joshua, Gabrielle, Alexandra, Uma, Fiona, and Oscar; many friends; and his beloved Chihuahua, Sadie.
A Celebration of Jeff's Life will take place at Jeff and Suzanne's home in June 2021.
In lieu of a donation, please take a moment the next time you are outdoors to think of Jeff and how he would have loved to be there. Any cards may be sent to Cress Funeral Service in Stoughton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.