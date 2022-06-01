McFarland, WI - Mary Andrea Freund, age 81, of McFarland, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. She was born on June 3, 1940, in Edgerton, the daughter of Russell and Myrtle (Hanson) Gunnelson.
Mary attended Cambridge High School and graduated from UW-Whitewater in 3.5 years. She married Robert Freund at Rockdale Lutheran Church on July 21, 1962.
Mary proudly worked as a first-grade teacher for McFarland Elementary School for over 25 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies and was active at McFarland Lutheran Church for nearly 50 years. Mary was a very creative person who always loved trying new crafts, and she found great joy in sewing, quilting, knitting, painting, pottery and scrapbooking. She loved to read, travel, and had an adventurous spirit that she shared with everyone around her. The family would like to give special thanks to the Agrace HospiceCare team for the wonderful treatment and care she received.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Steve Freund and Mike (Tammy) Freund; daughters, Ann Freund and Sherry (Mark) Antonowsky; daughter-in-law, Tomala Fisher; grandchildren, Ethan Freund, Mara Freund and Sam Antonowsky; sister, Judy Gunnelson; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Freund.
A funeral service will be held at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
