April 27, 2021
McFarland, WI - - Paul Joseph Viney Jr., of McFarland, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, surrounded by his immediate family, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, after a very short battle with a rare liver cancer. He was born on July 1, 1934, on the family farm in Belleville, Wis., the nineth of ten children, to Paul A. and Millie R. (Colney) Viney.
Paul met his future bride, Myrna Mae Graffin, in 1952, while dancing at Turner Hall in Madison through her sister-in-law, Marybelle (Viney) Helgestad. They were married on July 9, 1955, at McFarland Lutheran Church where he was a member.
Paul was raised on the family farm and graduated from Belleville High School in 1952. He started farming near Myrna's family in Cottage Grove. After leaving farming, he was employed at Federal Refrigeration in Belleville for a short period of time and then he started his lifelong career with the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue for the next 32 years. He happily retired at the age of 62 in 1996, alongside Myrna. Retirement didn't last long, as Paul found himself driving cars around the Midwest for Capitol Ford for 20 years. He always loved those road trips and the senior coffee that came with it! When he wasn't driving cars, he drove tractor on his son, Donnie's, farm or chasing auto parts for his son, Dennis.
During retirement, Paul and Myrna loved taking bus trips to northern Wisconsin casinos and across the U.S. (they went as far as Niagara Falls and New York City). They took numerous trips down to Branson to listen to their favorite country singers, but the best trip they ever took was to the 1994 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., when the Badgers took home the Rose Bowl Trophy! Paul and Myrna enjoyed eating at various supper clubs around southern Wisconsin and their favorites were Toby's and The Maple Tree in McFarland.
Paul was an avid softball player, bowler, and lover of all Wisconsin sports, and was a season ticket holder for the Wisconsin Badgers football team. Go Badgers, Packers, Bucks, and Brewers!
Paul was proud to be a grandfather and loved watching his five grandkids grow up and partake in their various sports and hobbies, including basketball, football, tractor pulling, baseball and soccer. As time went on, he enjoyed watching his six great-grandchildren grow up and spending time with them too.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Myrna, of 65 years; kids, Debra Viney (Dick Walters), Donald (Marilyn) Viney and Dennis (Kami) Viney; grandkids, Daniel (Laura) Viney, Jason (Alison) Viney, Kaia Viney (Drew Buss), Kayla Viney and Kelci Viney; great-grandchildren, Drew, Addison, Aliyah, Harvey, Hadley and Ella Viney; brothers, Floyd (Charlotte) Viney and Richard (Ruth) Viney; sisters, Elaine Worringer and Marybelle (Kenneth) Helgestad; sisters-in-law, Annabelle Maier and Betty Viney; and many other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Orville Viney, Bernard (Dorothy) Viney and Charlie Viney; and sisters, Charlene (George) Heinzman and Hilda (Tony) Jarona.
A private family service was held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021. A visitation was held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. All were welcome to attend the graveside service which followed at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove on Saturday.
Memorials may be gifted in Paul's name to McFarland Lutheran Church.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
