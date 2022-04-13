January 20, 1959 - March 21, 2022
MONDOVI, WI - Julie Ellen Horton, 63, passed away peacefully in her home in Mondovi, WI
on March 21, 2022.
There will be a celebration of life on April 23, 2022 from 1pm - 3pm at
Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI. talbotfuneralhome.com
