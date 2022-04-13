JULIE ELLEN HORTON

January 20, 1959 - March 21, 2022

MONDOVI, WI - Julie Ellen Horton, 63, passed away peacefully in her home in Mondovi, WI

on March 21, 2022.

There will be a celebration of life on April 23, 2022 from 1pm - 3pm at

Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI. talbotfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of JULIE HORTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you