January 2, 1927 - January 6, 2021
MONONA, WI - Ruby Selma Beyler, age 94, of Monona, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Jan. 2, 1927, in the Town of Vermont, Wis., the daughter of John and Frieda (Rupp) Wegmueller.
Ruby graduated from Barneveld High School. She married Richard Beyler on Oct. 18, 1948, in Madison. Ruby worked as a deli manager for Kohl's Grocery Store, retiring in 1989. She faithfully volunteered her time at Olbrich Gardens, Meals on Wheels and the Monona Senior Center. Ruby enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and playing cards. She was a cat lover, liked to watch the birds, tend to her flowers, and will be remembered for her sense of humor.
Ruby is survived by her two sons, Larry (Vicky) Beyler and Bill (Diane) Beyler; four grandchildren, Alyson (Brian) Eith, Michael (Alison) Beyler, Christine (Michael) Buentello and Charlie (Beth) Beyler; and nine great-grandchildren, Kyle Eith, Abby Eith, Tyran Kimball, Jakob Beyler, Matthew Beyler, Bryson Buentello, Brayden Buentello, Neva Beyler, and Rhett Beyler. She is further survived by her favorite nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Beyler; three sisters, Frieda Maurer, Ruth Wittwer and Ida Theobald; and three brothers, John Wegmueller, Ernest Wegmueller and Rudy Wegmueller.
Private funeral services will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Ruby's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace HospiceCare or the Dane County Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Ruby's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare for the kind and compassionate care they provided her. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.