May 21, 1953 - December 7, 2020
McFarland, WI - Sandra Ann Denson, age 67, of McFarland, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on May 21, 1953, in Fort Riley, Kan., the daughter of Norman E. Schwacher and Lucille M. Barforth.
Sandra graduated from New Berlin High School in New Berlin, Wis. She worked as a printing press operator for Wisconsin Taxpayer's Alliance, retiring in 2003.
Sandra loved flowers, taking walks and going thrift shopping with her mother. Her family meant the world to her and she cherished the time she spent with them. She loved taking care of her grandchildren before and after school, spoiling them with lots of homemade goodies. Sandra truly made the holidays sparkle and loved to decorate for each of them. She enjoyed hosting her family for a get together and feast each Thanksgiving and Fourth of July.
Frank and Sandra were high school sweethearts that reconnected in 2013 and both would agree that these were the best years they ever lived. Sandra and Frank enjoyed traveling to Cocoa Beach where they would spend two weeks of the year enjoying the sunshine and each other's company.
Sandra is survived by her two daughters, Jamie (Brad) Gausmann and Jennifer (Robert) Denson; son, Dan (Serena) Denson; mother, Lucille; brother, Mike Schwacher; significant other, Frank; two granddaughters, Analee and Rilee Gausmann; and grandson, Owen Gausmann. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Schwacher; and sister, Debbie Bett.
A private funeral service will be held. Memorials may be made to The Brain Injury Association of America. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
