February 3, 1924 - June 26, 2021
McKinney, TX - Lorraine Norby passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021 in McKinney, TX at the age of 97. She was born February 3, 1924 in McFarland, Wisconsin to Andrew and Olga Halverson. Lorraine graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Education and later earned a Master's degree. She married the love of her life Don Norby in 1945 at McFarland Lutheran Church. They were married 58 years and spent much of their life together in Wichita, KS. Lorraine was instrumental in developing the gifted educational program and shared her passion for learning with countless students. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Wichita, KS. After Don's death in 2004, she moved to Fairview, TX and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Her love for church, family, friends, music and bridge were an important part of her life. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Don. She is survived by her sons; Greg (Susan) of Plano, TX, Jeff (Gale) of Buford, GA, and Scott (Diana) of Prosper, TX; seven grandchildren, Erin, Nicholas, Matthew, Drew, Ethan, Andrea and Evan; and two great grandchildren Hadley and Jack. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 8th at 10 am at the Lower McFarland Cemetery in McFarland, WI. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10th at 10 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 301 Country Club Road, Fairview, TX 75069. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Please share your memories of Lorraine by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.