January 17, 1961 - July 5, 2021
Stoughton, WI - Michele Marie Albert, age 60, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021. She was born January 17, 1961 to Wayne and Myra Albert. Michele graduated McFarland WI schools in 1979 . She went to University of Michigan Ann Arbor graduating with a degree in archeology. After college Michele worked for University of Wisconsin until 1999 when she became a published romance novelist, having books published under the pen name Michele Jerrot and later Michele Albert. During this time she Married Robert D Egel on September 30, 1998. Michele has one son Jerrot Moore. She is survived by her mother, Myra Albert; her father, Wayne Albert; her son, Jerrot; and her husband, Robert. Michele also has step children, Molly, Bryan, and Aaron Egel. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Albert and his children Ryan and Megan. Michele was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Pam Albert. A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. Please share your memories of Michele by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton, WI, (608) 873-9244.