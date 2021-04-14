July 26, 1934 - April 12, 2021
Monona, WI - - Ernest L. "Ernie" Bollinger, age 86, of Monona, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Oak Park Place. He was born on July 26, 1934, in Burt, Iowa, the son of Emil and Selma (Busse) Bollinger. Ernie graduated from Avoca High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Army in 1953. He married Virginia Martin on Oct. 3, 1959.
Ernie worked for MG&E for 36 years, before retiring. He was very involved in the Monona community. Ernie coached Monona Pewee Football and was a board member for about 40 years. He also played and umpired for Monona softball and was an avid bowler. Ernie was a member of the Monona Fire Department for 29 years and served as captain. One of Ernie's highlights was driving the old fire truck in the Monona parade for many years. He was also a longtime member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, serving as an usher.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Virginia; sons, Bryan (Bridget) Bollinger and Denis Bollinger; daughters, Juanita Braley, Laure (Michael Darwin) Bollinger and Tina Beneker; nine grandchildren, Joshua (Julie) Bollinger, Wesley Bollinger, Tyler Beneker, Colton Darwin, Travis Braley, Amaya Beneker, Taegan Bollinger, Zoey Darwin and Gianna Bollinger; two great-grandchildren, Ernest Bollinger and Shane Jones-Caraway; and nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George (Ila) Bollinger; sisters, Patricia Stanley and Juanita Bollinger; and son-in-law, David Braley Jr.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, with the Rev. Elisa Brandt presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home following the service until 6 p.m. on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, at this time a maximum of 50 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, and masks and social distancing are required. A private family burial will be at Avoca Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ernie's name may be made to Monona Fire Department or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.