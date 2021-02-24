Jerome "Jerry" Kopp

October 28, 1956 - February 14, 2021

McFarland/Waunakee, WI - Jerry passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. He was born on October 28, 1956 to Donavan and Catherine (Ruppert) Kopp. Jerry graduated from Waunakee High School. He worked for Body Shop Supply for many years before health problems caused an early departure.

Jerry enjoyed golfing and fishing and was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on the Packers and, like his father, the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a 35-year member of the McFarland Sons of the American Legion.

Jerry is survived by his brother, James (Vicki) of New Jersey; Jane (Joe) Schneider of Waunakee; Nancy (Jim) Hellenbrand of Middleton; and Mary (Tom) Acker of Waunakee, along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His family would like to thank his many good friends who were always there for Jerry throughout the years.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church, 209 South St, Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. The mass will be livestreamed at stjb.org and will be available in the future as well. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Kopp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments