Jerome "Jerry" Kopp

October 28, 1956 - February 14, 2021
McFarland/Waunakee, WI - Jerry passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. He was born on October 28, 1956 to Donavan and Catherine (Ruppert) Kopp. Jerry graduated from Waunakee High School. He worked for Body Shop Supply for many years before health problems caused an early departure.
Jerry enjoyed golfing and fishing and was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on the Packers and, like his father, the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a 35-year member of the McFarland Sons of the American Legion.
Jerry is survived by his brother, James (Vicki) of New Jersey; Jane (Joe) Schneider of Waunakee; Nancy (Jim) Hellenbrand of Middleton; and Mary (Tom) Acker of Waunakee, along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His family would like to thank his many good friends who were always there for Jerry throughout the years.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church, 209 South St, Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. The mass will be livestreamed at stjb.org and will be available in the future as well. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.