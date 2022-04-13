McFarland, WI - McFarland - Harold R. Leek, age 81, of McFarland, WI, formerly of Dodgeville, WI, passed away on April 5, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing & Rehab Center in Stoughton, WI, after a long journey with heart disease. He was born on March 13, 1941, in Ottawa, IL, the son of Mansel and Marion (Black) Leek. The family moved to Stoughton, WI. He graduated from Stoughton High School and Wisconsin School of Electronics. June 29,1968, he married the love of his life, Donna Fisher, and they were blessed with a daughter and a son. His professional career was in human resource management which included college recruiting, labor negotiations, wage & salary administration, and safety compliance while employed at Johnson Controls, Alpha Cast, Rayovac and American Health & Safety.
Harold was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed camping, hunting, campfires and playing cards, especially cribbage. He and Donna enjoyed traveling including trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Olympic Games and World Fairs. A special hobby was assembling Lionel train sets at Christmas. His jovial sense of humor will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Donna, of 53 years; daughter, Kelley (Ken) Scott; son, Brian Leek; grandson, Andrew Scott; sister, Joan Stutler; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law Donald & Ruth Fisher; 2 brothers at birth, and brother in-law, Charles Stutler.
Peer Harold's wishes, there will be no formal visitation or service following his cremation. Family and friends are invited to attend a public Celebration of Harold's Life at a later date this summer. Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association or the Salvation Army.
Thank you to Agrace and Skaalen for their compassionate care during Harold's (Father's) final days.