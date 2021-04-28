Leonard L. "Len" Lane

May 7, 1934 - April 9, 2021
McFarland, WI - Leonard "Len" L. Lane, age 86, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice on Friday, April 9th 2021 due to complications from prostate cancer. He was born in 1934 in a country home in Poysippi, WI. to Scott and Sarah Lane. He grew up in the Waupaca area, and attended college at University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. He married Beverly Jean Hansen in 1954 and they were happily married for 67 years. They were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
Len and Bev began their life together in the Milwaukee area. In pursuit of a job opportunity, they moved to Boulder, CO where Len was a Surveillor for the State and a member of the Reserves. Len and Bev soon moved back to WI, where Len accepted a job in Madison for the State working on one of the very first IBM Computers. He continued his career at Wisconsin State Life Insurance, bringing his knowledge of computers to the IT department. He later accepted a role with National Guardian Life Insurance, retiring at the age of 62 as a Vice President.
Len's faith was dear to him. He quietly served whenever and wherever he could. For those who knew him, would fondly recall his signature phrase, "blessings abound." His kindness, compassion, and patience were felt by all who met him. McFarland Lutheran Church was Len's second home. He taught Sunday School Classes, Bethel Series for 35 years and also taught "Befrienders," a course that taught friendship through compassion. Len felt called by these teachings, and he worked monthly as a befriender to a man named Rob, helping him shop for groceries for over 20 years.
Music was Len's therapy, one which brought him immense joy to share with others. After a long, stressful week at work, he loved to rehearse with the McFarland church choir; singing most Sundays for well over 50 years. He made many lifelong friendships here, and cherished them until his passing. The harmonica was his first instrument, which he played at many events, including funerals and memorials. Len shared his love of music in nursing homes, and at homes for recuperating friends. In his 70's, he saw the need for music at the Contemporary Worship Service, so he learned the guitar, the bass guitar, the mandolin, and most recently the clarinet. He was a leader of this service for over 10 years.
Len is survived by his older brother Richard (Dick), his wife, Beverly; his children, Connie (David Johnston), Sharon (Tom Weickgenant), Kathy, Steve (Wendy); his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.
Len was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Albert and Carmen and a sister, Dorothy.
Please share your memories of Len by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service of McFarland is assisting the family. 5801 Highway 51, McFarland, (608) 838-0655
