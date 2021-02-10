June 22, 1939 - February 4, 2021

Stoughton, WI - Sandra Schultz, age 81, passed away on February 4, 2021 at Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton. She was born on June 22, 1939 in Westby, Wisconsin to Burton and Vivian Bergum.

There will be no services and Sandra will be interred in Our Saviour's Cemetery in Westby.

Sandra is survived by her sisters Judy Dirienzo, Maren Melby, Linda Sires and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Pete Bergum.

Her family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Skaalen who took excellent care of Sandra.

