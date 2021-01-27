Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Crye

January 2, 1931 - January 16, 2021
Fitchburg, WI - Elizabeth 'Betty' Ann Crye, 90, of Fitchburg and formerly of Avoca, died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Care Center in Fitchburg. Betty was born on January 2, 1931 the daughter of Ralph and Adell (Rubado) Randall. Betty and John were Homecoming King and Queen and on June 26, 1954, Betty married John Crye. She grew up on her family's farm in Avoca and eventually moved to McFarland where they raised their six children. Betty loved to volunteer at The Christ The King Church in McFarland. She was always happy and had a smile on her face. She loved spending time with her family and especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her six children: Chris (Roxy) Crye, Curt (Debbie) Crye, Tim (Sue) Crye, Jennifer Crye, Jonathan (Shelly) Crye, Joel (LeeAnn) Crye; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; niece: Robin (Dave) Daughenbaugh; nephew: Jason (Terry) Randall; other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Bill Randall, and niece Rachel McCarthey.
A private funeral service was held, and burial followed in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Muscoda. Condolences can be sent to the family at Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service, 120 N Park St., Richland Center, WI 53581. The funeral service will be available to be viewed at prattfuneralservice.com. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com
