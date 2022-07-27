COTTAGE GROVE, WI - Dorothy Marie Rodefeld, age 95, joined her Lord and Eternal family members on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Dorothy was born on Feb. 12, 1927, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., the daughter of William and Hazel Eaton Redepenning. She was known as the Christmas Lights Lady whose yard decorations for years brought brightness and joy to the corner of Cottage Grove Road and Sprecher Road. She recently celebrated her 95th birthday with 100+ friends and family at her former residence, Taylor Ridge Apartments in Cottage Grove, and continued her tradition of attending the CG Fireman's Festival Pancake Breakfast in June with 22 family members, oxygen in tow!
Family was always at the core of Dorothy's life. She was one of seven children who learned about hard work on a small dairy farm near Cottage Grove. At a young age, Dorothy and her brothers milked cows by lantern before and after school, which was located across the road on Vilas Road. In addition to dairy, their dad raised potatoes, sweet corn, chickens and hogs. The kids dug the potatoes, and their dad sold the produce and cream on Monona Drive. Dorothy remembered bums and hobos getting off trains and coming to their house looking for food. Her Dad always insisted they be fed. And that generosity was instilled in Dorothy from that time on. No one ever left her house hungry.
Dorothy married Donald Rodefeld on May 23, 1942, in Kahoka, Mo. She was 15 years old. Her parents had divorced, and she took her 9-year old sister, Adeline, with her to Donald's home on the corner of Sprecher and Cottage Grove Road where they first lived as a family. They rented farms at several locations and when they were able in 1954 to buy a farm on AB in the settlement called Hope, they farmed there until 1977. This is where Dorothy raised her family and did her chores in the round barn across the street.
Dorothy's life centered around family, friends, church activities, and helping others. She would always be available to lend a helping hand. She loved country music, especially Johnny Cash and Blake Shelton, and was in the front row at many country concerts. She cheered on Jeff Gordon, loved camping in their RV, going to Ho Chunk, and visiting with grandchildren and long-time friends. Her cooking was legendary; her specialties included sweet rolls and donuts, potato salad, pumpkin pie and rhubarb pie. For 49 years, she donated pickled beets, grape jam, rolls, and crafts to the Hope Lutheran Church Annual Bazaar.
After farming days were over, she worked at the Porcelain factory in Sun Prairie, enjoyed meeting new friends, and spent hours of mowing lawn on her beloved John Deere lawnmower. Dorothy and Donald were active members of the Lions and Lioness Clubs of Cottage Grove as well as life-long members of Hope Lutheran Church. In 1986, Dorothy and Donald moved back to the Rodefeld Homestead on Cottage Grove Road. It was then that Dorothy started putting up outdoor Christmas lights with a giant star on the barn. The display of lights grew each year and people came from miles to see it. It was highlighted one year in the Madison newspapers when Jesus was stolen from the Nativity scene. Now, as a beacon for all of us, her star will be shining brightly from Heaven.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Jerry Rodefeld (Lynn), Beverly Kalish, Jane Rudie (Noel), Daryl Rodefeld and Susan Opheim (Dennis) and her daughter-in-law, Cosette Rodefeld Swalheim; Her nine grandchildren are, Tina Perry (Jeff), Mark Rodefeld (Renee), Nels Rodefeld (Sarah), Michelle Vinge, Amy Jimieson (Chris), Laura Gessling (Brian), Michael Rudie (Megan), Christina Opheim and Becky Opheim. There are six great-grandchildren, Josh Perry, Tyler Perry (Anne), Hunter Vinge, Alexa Rodefeld, Sage Rodefeld and Myles Jimieson, and one great-great grandchild, Jackson Perry.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and four children, Lois, Dean, Jean and Richard; a grandchild, Christian; and her siblings, Margie Clark, Billy Redepenning, Rudy Redepenning, Carl Redepenning, Adeline Kieselburg and Robert Redepenning, who died at age 3.
A funeral service will be held at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3702 County Highway AB, McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Burial will follow at Hope Cottage Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and again at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Cottage Grove Cemetery Association or to Hope Lutheran Church designated for the Carillon Chimes.
The family wishes to thank Interim Hospice and Kindred Hearts Assisted Living for their support and compassion during this time of transition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.