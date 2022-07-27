Dorothy Marie Rodefeld
February 12, 1927 - July 23, 2022

COTTAGE GROVE, WI - Dorothy Marie Rodefeld, age 95, joined her Lord and Eternal family members on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Dorothy was born on Feb. 12, 1927, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., the daughter of William and Hazel Eaton Redepenning. She was known as the Christmas Lights Lady whose yard decorations for years brought brightness and joy to the corner of Cottage Grove Road and Sprecher Road. She recently celebrated her 95th birthday with 100+ friends and family at her former residence, Taylor Ridge Apartments in Cottage Grove, and continued her tradition of attending the CG Fireman's Festival Pancake Breakfast in June with 22 family members, oxygen in tow!