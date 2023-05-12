Elizabeth Ann Peterson
December 20, 1923 - February 13, 2023

Stoughton, WI - Elizabeth A. Peterson, age 99, passed away at Skaalen in Stoughton on Monday Feb. 13,2023. She was born on Dec. 20, 1923, in Monon, Indiana to the late John Philip and Lucille (Swatts) Englert. She was the 6th of 7 children. The family lived on a farm until she was in high school and she graduated from Monticello High School in 1942. After graduation, she became a certified acetylene torch welder at a defense plant for a year in Connersville, IN. In Dec of 1944, she enlisted in the SPARS (Coast Guard Women's Reserve) and went to Yeomen school learning secretarial skills. After mustering out two years later, she and her sister moved to Miami to work for a year. She then worked in Chicago for Pioneer Service and Engineering Company where she met her husband, Richard. They were united in marriage Nov 22, 1952. They lived in Wheaton, IL until 1979, when they moved to McFarland, WI.

