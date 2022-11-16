McFarland, WI - Hazel E. Zeman, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born in WI Rapids on July 3, 1927, the daughter of William and Ellen Erickson. Hazel graduated from WI Rapids High School. On March 24, 1946 she married Carl Zeman in WI Rapids. They moved to Madison while building their home in McFarland. Hazel was a secretary at McFarland High School from 1962-1994. She was an active member of McFarland Lutheran Church and was involved in the "piece corps" quilting and sewing group. Hazel was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed darning socks. She volunteered at the McFarland Food Pantry for many years. Hazel is survived by her daughter-in-law, Constance Zeman; two grandchildren, Kira (Eric) Kryzenske and Kurt (Jessica) Zeman; great granddaughters, Olivia and Elizabeth; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; son, Greg; and three siblings, Doris Crotteau, Don Erickson and Nevis Meech. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at McFarland Lutheran Church. Burial took place in Lower McFarland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation or to the McFarland Food Pantry. Please share your memories of Hazel by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 5801 Highway 51, PO Box 105, McFarland, 53558. (608) 838-0655
To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Zeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.