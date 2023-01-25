Joseph W. "Joe" Elmer

August 16, 1953 - January 11, 2023

McFarland, WI - McFarland - Joseph W. "Joe" Elmer, age 69, passed away on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Azure in Stoughton with his family by his side, after an extremely tough battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born August 16, 1953, in Monroe to the late Alden and Lavern (Kremsreiter) Elmer. Joe married Susan M. Reid on June 1, 1985, in Monroe. He started working as a mason alongside his father and then alongside his brother for most of his working life around southern Wisconsin. Joe loved his family and friends, fishing, boating, 4wheeling and spending time up north around the Phelps WI. When he wasn't watching his kids grow up to the great adults they are now. He did charity work in Guatemala building schools and always had a new story to tell about his life experiences

