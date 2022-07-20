MCFARLAND, WI/ROCHELLE, IL - Mary Ellen Hutson, age 87, of McFarland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, with her loving family by her side at UW Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1934, in Rochelle, IL., the daughter of Elmer and Alice "Doll" (Luxton) Gittleson. Mary grew up on the farm and often shared fond memories of her childhood.
Mary graduated in 1953 from Steward High School. Out of high school, Mary worked for Wendling Motors in Rochelle. It was here that she met the love of her life, Lee Hutson. They were married on May 19, 1956, in Creston, IL., and shared 65 years together.
Mary retired after many years as an Administrative Assistant for Ruan Transportation in McFarland.
For Mary, her family was everything! She enjoyed getting together and sharing meals with her family. Music played a big part in her life. As a child, she took piano lessons and would play for her family. Later in life, Mary would travel all over Northern Illinois with her husband and his band, The Swingaways. Once retired, she liked to play the organ at home, mostly by ear. She was also a talented seamstress and was everyone's go-to when they needed something mended. Mary's love of animals started young with her life on the farm. She was especially fond of her dogs, Jack and Tippy, and her kitten, Pooper.
Mary is survived by two sons, Jeff (Sharol) Hutson and Tim (Diane) Hutson; two daughters, Jill (Jeff) Morris and Debra (Kevin) Kampmeier; four granddaughters, Amy Hutson, Macy Kampmeier, Kalee Hutson and Abby Hutson; four grandsons, Coady (Cristi) Hutson, Tanner Hutson, Zach Hutson and Austin Morris; and two sisters, Elsie (Ron) Macklin and Annie Kay Hutcheson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lee Hutson; infant, daughter, Patricia Lynn Hutson; brother, Allen Dale Gittleson; father, Elmer Gittleson; and mother, Alice Gittleson.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI., from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, with a time of sharing remembrances at 4 p.m. The family invites you to come with your favorite memory of Mary to share or to write it on the Gunderson Tribute Wall so it can be shared with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.