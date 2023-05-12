Michael T. "Mike" Baldwin
Buy Now

October 12, 1967 - May 1, 2023

BROOKLYN, WI - Michael T. "Mike" Baldwin, age 55, of Brooklyn, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at The Legacy of Noel Manor. He was born on Oct. 12, 1967, in Madison, the son of Joseph "Joe" Baldwin and Jane (Frederickson) Baldwin.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Baldwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.