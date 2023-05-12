BROOKLYN, WI - Michael T. "Mike" Baldwin, age 55, of Brooklyn, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at The Legacy of Noel Manor. He was born on Oct. 12, 1967, in Madison, the son of Joseph "Joe" Baldwin and Jane (Frederickson) Baldwin.
Mike graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1985 and went on to receive degrees from MATC-Madison and Lakeland College. He married Michele Pugh on Aug. 22, 1992, in Monona. He worked in finance for Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he traveled across the world.
Mike enjoyed watching sports, especially Badgers football and basketball, for which he held season tickets for over 20 years. He and Michele traveled to many different states and countries following Badgers sports. He was an active contributor to the online Buckyville community, where he was known as 4thngoal.
Mike was passionate about hockey, playing and coaching youth hockey in both Madison and Monona. He was also a longtime member of various local fantasy football leagues. He enjoyed a variety of beers and the pursuit of new ones which lead to many travel adventures and convertible trips. Mike had an unwavering love and commitment to his many chocolate labs over the years.
Mike had the type of outgoing and hospitable personality that attracted new friends wherever he went. Simply put, he was a happy person who liked meeting new people and having a good time. Mike lived his life to the fullest and packed a lifetime of fun times and memories into a way-too-short 55 years. He will be remembered and missed by all those who he crossed paths with.
Mike was fortunate enough to have a group of close friends who supported and encouraged him through both good times and bad. Their presence was an integral part of Mike's life. Their unwavering love, support and camaraderie enriched Mike's life immeasurably, and for that Michele and his family are grateful.
Mike is survived by his wife, Michele; parents, Joe and Jane; brother, Patrick (Misty) Baldwin; niece, Lindsey Edgren; two nephews, Garrett Baldwin and Alex Baldwin; three grandnieces; special aunt and uncle, Jerry and Janet Metzger; father and mother-in-law, Dwight and Mary Pugh; brother-in-law, Daniel (Cathy Hopkins) Pugh; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Josie Baldwin and Norman (Evelyn) Frederickson.
A celebration of Mike's life was held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Memorials may be gifted in Mike's name to Dane County Humane Society or Czar's Promise. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
