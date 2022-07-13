Monona, WI - Natalie Orene (Hammacher) Dawley passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born on July 12, 1928, in Tampa, Fla., to Paul and Orene (Meyer) Hammacher. She was the older sister of Paul Hammacher Jr.
Natalie grew up in Denver, Colo., and Washington, D.C., where she graduated from the Holton-Arms School in 1947. She overcame a debilitating childhood illness with a special grace, never complaining or allowing it to hold her back. She loved animals, especially "Patsy," her favorite dog, which once was lost and found its way back to her via a photo on the front page of the newspaper.
Natalie attended Syracuse University from 1947 to 1949. In 1950, she married West Point graduate, Jay Phelps Dawley, at Fort Myer in Arlington, Va. Natalie, who was predeceased by her loving husband, is survived by her five children: Jayne (Bruce) Fischer, Lynn (Bill) Forsell, William, Scott (Julie) and Bryce (Beverly). She leaves seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Natalie had a loving impact on all around her. As a military family mother, she lived in many places including, Japan, Italy, Germany, and then back to both coasts of the states. Wherever she lived, the kitchen was a favorite spot, with the aromas of fresh-baked bread and wonderful meals. Her love of life led her to volunteer to counsel expectant mothers for many years. She will be remembered for her beauty, elegance, dedication to her family and friends, and deep Christian faith.
Private services will be held at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio. The family extends special thanks to the staff at Heritage Monona, Agrace HospiceCare and Gunderson Funeral Home for their loving care of our mother. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
To plant a tree in memory of Natalie Dawley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.