McFarland, WI - Noel Favia, a life-long resident of Wisconsin, died unexpectedly in her home on July 6, 2022 at the age of 68. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor, her caring demeanor, and love for others.
Noel was born on October 20, 1953 in Glen Ellen, IL. She graduated from Glenbard High School in 1971. After moving to Wisconsin from Illinois, Noel owned a local grocery store in Montello, WI with her parents and husband. Upon selling the store, Noel worked for Johnson & Johnson and later the Department of Agriculture for the State of Wisconsin; where she eventually retired from with 20+ years of service.
Noel is survived by her children, Chris (Krista) and Adam (Jennifer) Favia, and her grandchildren Abigal, Atticus, Triston, and Quinn. She is also survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Iris Nieting, mother-in-law, Doris Favia, and her husband Michael Favia.
A memorial service for friends and family is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Friday, August 12, 2022 at McFarland Luthern Church, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, with Pastor Naomi Garber officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be served in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 10 AM until the time of service at church on Friday.