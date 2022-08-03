Noel Favia

October 20, 1953 - July 6, 2022

McFarland, WI - Noel Favia, a life-long resident of Wisconsin, died unexpectedly in her home on July 6, 2022 at the age of 68. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor, her caring demeanor, and love for others.

