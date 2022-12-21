Cottage Grove, WI - Randall Norman Hanson (74) of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 25, 2022. Randy was born on July 19, 1948 to Norman and Hazel Hanson (Robb) and lived in Rockdale. After graduation from Cambridge High School in 1966, he worked at Hydrite in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, until he retired. Randy was married to his beloved wife, Jere Hanson (Dahl), and they spent many happy years together. Although they had no children, Randy is survived by his loving family including his sister, Sandra Thompson (Hanson), niece, Tonia (Rick) Roedl (Thompson), and nephews Craig Thompson and Joseph Thompson, Jr. Jere's parents, Delbert and Re Dahl, and her siblings and their spouses, Karl (Cari) Dahl, Jill (Carl) Licht, and Nikki (Mark) Stace. Randy enjoyed nature and the outdoors his entire life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed sports. He was nicknamed "Bando" by his teammates on the Arbor Dell softball team, and it stuck with him the rest of his life. He played baseball in high school and liked ice skating on the mill pond in Rockdale. Randy loved his cats and dogs, watching wild birds at his bird feeders, and collecting coins. He especially loved his church family and attending services at the Rockdale Lutheran Church. Randy was loved by many and had many close friends. Randy was predeceased by his wife, Jere, and parents, Norman and Hazel. A celebration of life service will be held in Randy's honor on May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Rockdale Lutheran Cemetery.
