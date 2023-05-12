Rita Marie "Gunta" Jeffreys

Stoughton, WI - Rita "Gunta" Marie Jeffreys left this physical world on Thursday, February 23, 2023, held in tender hands and with loving words by her daughter and grandsons, who were the center of her world. She was selfless, kind, pure, devoted, loyal, compassionate...she truly was LOVE embodied. Always ready to sing the perfect song for the moment or dance in the kitchen with anyone or no one at all. She would stop everything to play a game of cards or to sacrifice her time and lighten the load for her daughter, grandsons, or anyone who needed it. On her very worst day when she was exhausted, underpaid, unappreciated and overwhelmed, if you took her amount of patience and love then split that in half, then diluted it again and again it would still be a level that we could only hope to aspire to approach on our best day ever. She left a trail of joy wherever she went and the memories made with her Mattoon mates, band members, porch pixies, golfing gals, caregiving cronies, senior center pals, boxing buddies, and fortunate family will be relived over and over, keeping her close in their hearts as her journey continues. No words can be written to fully embrace who she was, but if you even knew her just a little...LUCKY YOU.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Sarah Marie Nelson; grandsons, Jack Owen, Barrett Evan, William Bryan and Maxwell Nathan Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Ruth Kueker; former husband, Bryan Jeffreys; brother, Robert Kueker; and nephew, Chad Kueker.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 PM on Friday March 17, 2023 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect, Stoughton with Chaplain John Berg presiding. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the service at the funeral home on Friday. A reception will be held at the Stoughton Country Club immediately following the service.