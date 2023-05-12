Medford, WI - Sally Loucks Ketelhut, 71, of Medford, died Sunday, April 23, 2023 at VitaCare Assisted Living in Medford while under the care of Hope Hospice.
She was born December 18, 1951 in Hinsdale, IL to Scott and Rachel (Musselman) Loucks. She graduated from Hinsdale High School, class of 1970. She continued her education at UW-Eau Claire, earning a B.S. degree in Marketing.
On August 3, 1974 Sally married Jack Ketelhut in Clarendon Hills, IL. They resided in Eau Galle, WI until 1977, then moved to McFarland, WI where they resided until 2007 when they moved to Medford.
While living in McFarland, Sally worked as a secretary for McFarland Middle School for many years, then worked as an office manager for Allcom Telephone Company, retiring in 2006.
Sally enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds and spending time with family at their cottage. Those who knew and loved her will always miss her humor and sass.
Survivors include her husband, Jack of Medford; son, Scott (Shelly) Ketelhut of Fond du Lac; daughter, Lori (Brendan) Dwyer of Mechanicsville, VA; sisters, Pat (Jerry) Kroft of Milllbrae, CA, Jane (John) Grining of Westmont, IL; and five grandchildren, Max and Zachary Ketelhut, Finley, Daxton and Piper Dwyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Sally's honor are appreciated and may go to Hope Hospice, 537 W. Broadway Ave., Medford, WI 54451.
Hemer-Pickerign Funeral & Cremation Services of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.
