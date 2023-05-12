Toni Katherine "T.K." Hutter

May 8, 1950 - March 17, 2023

MADISON, WI - Toni Katherine Hutter or "T.K." as known by many, left this world suddenly, surrounded by her wonderful family on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was a loving mom and grandmother to eight amazing grandchildren. Her personality would light up a room. T.K. never would hesitate to help someone in need. She loved to spend time with all the people that she loved. T.K. enjoyed going to supper clubs, Broadway shows at the Overture Center with family, and spending time with her grandchildren, spoiling the heck out of them. She also volunteered at the McFarland Food Pantry for many years.

